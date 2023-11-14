‘Free the Z’ Turkey Drive kicks off

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The annual TownSquare Media “Free the Z” Turkey Drive kicked off in the Hannaford parking lot in Brewer on Tuesday!

The partnership between Z107.3 and Penquis has been an annual tradition for decades.

The drive is accepting both monetary and turkey donations to help families have a meal on their Thanksgiving table.

Penquis says 7,000 families need turkeys this year.

107.3 Morning Show host DJ Kid is camping out until they meet their goal of 2,023 turkeys.

Shoppers stopped by with turkeys to donate straight from the store and others rolled by to donate cash.

“We’ve had a lot of fun things happen already. We had an ambulance with a turkey strapped to a gurney come through from the University of Maine, so fun things people do make it fun, too,” said Kid.

“I think it means a lot that people will come together to support each other, especially right now in our community, showing that we care and we look out for each other means a lot. And for Thanksgiving to be able to come together around the table and be with each other. You know, everybody wants to be able to do that and have dignity around the holiday. And to not be able to do that because you don’t have enough resources, you know, that’s really tough, and to remove some of that stress and to help people out, to be able to do that really means a lot,” said Renae Muscatell, Penquis community relations manager.

If you can’t make it to Free the Z, you can call in Thursday night during our annual TV5 Turkey Telethon, go to penquis.org, or text “Turkey” to 44321.

