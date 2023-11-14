‘Free the Z’ Turkey Drive kicks off

‘Free the Z’ Turkey Drive
‘Free the Z’ Turkey Drive(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The annual TownSquare Media “Free the Z” Turkey Drive kicked off in the Hannaford parking lot in Brewer on Tuesday!

The partnership between Z107.3 and Penquis has been an annual tradition for decades.

The drive is accepting both monetary and turkey donations to help families have a meal on their Thanksgiving table.

Penquis says 7,000 families need turkeys this year.

107.3 Morning Show host DJ Kid is camping out until they meet their goal of 2,023 turkeys.

Shoppers stopped by with turkeys to donate straight from the store and others rolled by to donate cash.

“We’ve had a lot of fun things happen already. We had an ambulance with a turkey strapped to a gurney come through from the University of Maine, so fun things people do make it fun, too,” said Kid.

“I think it means a lot that people will come together to support each other, especially right now in our community, showing that we care and we look out for each other means a lot. And for Thanksgiving to be able to come together around the table and be with each other. You know, everybody wants to be able to do that and have dignity around the holiday. And to not be able to do that because you don’t have enough resources, you know, that’s really tough, and to remove some of that stress and to help people out, to be able to do that really means a lot,” said Renae Muscatell, Penquis community relations manager.

If you can’t make it to Free the Z, you can call in Thursday night during our annual TV5 Turkey Telethon, go to penquis.org, or text “Turkey” to 44321.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Daniel Farrow, Maine Woods Townhouses
Bangor veteran receives keys to new home ahead of Veterans Day
PRCC
Penobscot Regional Communications Center to implement new approach to non-emergency calls
This year’s festival will once again offer virtual and in-person activities.
Cider and Cheese Festival returns to Ellsworth
Maine Dunkin’ locations supporting those affected by the Lewiston shootings