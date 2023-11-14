Former TV station employee pleads guilty to theft charge

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor TV station employee accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the station pleaded guilty to theft charge.

53-year-old Melissa Moran is the former accounts manager for WVII/WFVX.

Police say she stole the money over a period of two years.

They say a local credit union flagged suspicious activity, and Moran told them she was depositing checks in her account because the station account was hacked.

Police say Moran did admit to the theft.

During their investigation they say they found Moran made $80,000 worth of payments to Apple, which Moran said was for a Bingo game she played.

Authorities say more than $100,000 was used for things such as cosmetics, eating out, and tanning.

The station told authorities Moran had also stolen $30,000 in cash from vendor payments.

Moran will be sentenced in January.

