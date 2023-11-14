Former TV station employee pleads guilty to theft charge

(Damion Gordon | wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A former Bangor TV station employee accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the station pleaded guilty to theft charge.

53-year-old Melissa Moran is the former accounts manager for WVII/WFVX.

Police say she stole the money over a period of two years.

They say a local credit union flagged suspicious activity, and Moran told them she was depositing checks in her account because the station account was hacked.

Police say Moran did admit to the theft.

During their investigation they say they found Moran made $80,000 worth of payments to Apple, which Moran said was for a Bingo game she played.

Authorities say more than $100,000 was used for things such as cosmetics, eating out, and tanning.

The station told authorities Moran had also stolen $30,000 in cash from vendor payments.

Moran will be sentenced in January.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Brewer schools went into a soft lockdown today after a threat was made to a nearby business.
Brewer schools go into soft lockdown after threat to nearby business
Dry conditions for the rest of the work week with a gradual warm-up. Highs return to the 50s....
Gradually Warming!
The Canning Man
TV5 celebrates ‘National Pickle Day’ with The Canning Man
Police seek driver who hit pedestrian, dog in Saco