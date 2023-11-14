Community Resiliency Center opens in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The new Community Resiliency Center in Lewiston opened Monday as an effort to provide longer-term care for those impacted by the mass shootings last month.

“The loss and impact of these shootings is not something that we will ever get over. Instead, this is something that we are getting through together,” Jim Martin, CEO of Community Concepts, said.

The center, launched under the management of the Lewiston-based nonprofit organization Community Concepts, will provide supportive services for victims, their families, first responders and anyone in the larger community impacted by the tragedy.

“Everybody reacts to trauma very differently. Some people are going to have initial reactions and some may take months to really hit them. And so it’s important to be available,” Danielle Parent, Center Director, said.

Located at 184 Main St. in Lewiston, the Community Resiliency Center will offer behavioral care, fuel and rental assistance and wellness activities. There will also be an area designated for the deaf community to congregate and share experiences, as well as a space for children.

“There will never be a day in which any of us forget the victims of this situation and those that have been impacted. It’s in this spirit that the Maine Resiliency Center has been developed to serve as an easy access point for you to seek help. We are here for you,” Martin said.

The center will be open weekdays from noon until 5 p.m., and the services offered will develop as time goes on to respond directly to what community members need.

“I hope that we create safety. I hope that we can bring joy back into individuals’ lives. I hope that we can respond to the individual needs of the community and build a larger resiliency among the community around us,” Parent said.

