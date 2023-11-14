Burlington Food Pantry working hard to help those in need

BURLINGTON, Maine (WABI) - The first thing you may notice about the Burlington Food Pantry is the line.

Then you might notice the small army of volunteers keeping it moving.

“We have about 40 volunteers who work really hard to do this job,” said director of the Pantry Maureen Bean.

The job at hand is feeding the community around them.

“Today everyone’s getting about 160 pounds of food that’s fresh produce frozen meat, dry goods,” said Bean.

And it’s available to anyone who needs it.

“We don’t ask any qualifying questions like income or anything like that. Just if we can help you please come in,” Bean said.

“Don’t look at it as a handout, but rather a hand up,” said Bean.

It doesn’t matter who you are. As long as you want to help they’ll find a job for you.

“Sometimes it can get hard but working together as a team, it is easy. It gets easy,” said 9-year-old volunteer Claire Michaud.

“It makes me feel good because they don’t have to travel or if they’re hurt really bad they don’t have to travel. So that makes me feel good,” said 8-year-old volunteer Anthony Sprague.

The work the pantry does certainly saves people a lot of money.

“If we can save you some money we’ll give you food so maybe you can buy gas or pay your fuel bill. It’s getting cold this winter. So we’re here to help you,”

But one could argue that its impact is priceless.

“I mean there’s no better feeling than that. To just be able to make a difference. This is this is a basic human need for all of us is just good food. So people don’t line up here because they don’t have anything else to do they line up because we have good food to give them and if we can help people with a basic human need doesn’t get any better than that,” said Bean.

If you’d like to learn more about the pantry you can click here.

