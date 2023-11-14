Brewer schools go into soft lockdown after threat to nearby business

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer schools went into a soft lockdown today after a threat was made to a nearby business.

Public Safety Officer Jason Moffitt says this was purely a precaution, since the threats involved violence, but no threat was made to the school.

The school was in a soft lockdown until the person was taken into custody.

No other details are known at this time but more information is expected to be released later Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

