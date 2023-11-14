Brewer schools go into soft lockdown after threat to nearby business

Brewer schools went into a soft lockdown today after a threat was made to a nearby business.
Brewer schools went into a soft lockdown today after a threat was made to a nearby business.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Brewer schools went into a soft lockdown today after a threat was made to a nearby business.

Public Safety Officer Jason Moffitt says this was purely a precaution, since the threats involved violence, but no threat was made to the school.

The school was in a soft lockdown until the person was taken into custody.

No other details are known at this time but more information is expected to be released later Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Former TV station employee pleads guilty to theft charge
Dry conditions for the rest of the work week with a gradual warm-up. Highs return to the 50s....
Gradually Warming!
The Canning Man
TV5 celebrates ‘National Pickle Day’ with The Canning Man
Police seek driver who hit pedestrian, dog in Saco