Bangor community talks about mental health

Talking about mental health
Talking about mental health(Marleigha Clipston)
By Marleigha Clipston
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The community is talking about mental health and is hoping to generate change.

The Bangor Region Chamber of Commerce and Community Health and Counseling Services held a community forum Monday night.

People were invited to Gracie Theater to talk about mental health services in the area and generate ideas for the future.

Monday night’s event was an open discussion where the community members were able to learn, share concerns, and generate ideas.

“We invited the entire community, that’s our goal is to get as many people from the community to participate, to share their perspectives, their insights,” Community Health and Counseling Services Executive Director Dale Hamilton said.

“We have some individuals from various organizations that are also going to be here, that may be able to answer some questions that might come up tonight. We also want to carry this forward,” Hamilton said.

“So whatever we learned tonight, we want to use that as a springboard to continue the discussion and to look at improving services,” Hamilton said.

The organizations hope to continue to hold more events in the future.

