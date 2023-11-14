Bangor church helping with Thanksgiving meals for seniors

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor church is helping Thanksgiving happen for seniors in the area.

As our Turkey Telethon here on TV 5 approaches, organizations are partnering with Penquis to assist those in need this Thanksgiving.

First Assembly Church’s First Hope Food Pantry on Finson Road in Bangor is just one of those organizations.

This church’s mission focuses on ensuring seniors in need have meals this Thanksgiving with members of the church helping any way they can.

”It’s reaching a need, we’re bringing the food to people that can’t go to the food pantries and get it. They don’t have the vehicles, they don’t have family members that can do it is so they’re grateful and they’re thankful. I never hear a complaint. It’s always cards and and well wishes, the people are very very thankful,” said Beth Weston, First Assembly Bangor.

This church’s mission has been going strong for over 20 years.

WABI TV5′s Turkey Telethon begins Thursday but you can start donating now.

