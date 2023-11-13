Virus at Downeast hatchery results in death of 155K salmon

EAST MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - The Downeast Salmon Federation is raising money for upgraded equipment after a virus hit the East Machias hatchery.

All of the roughly 155,000 fish there had to be killed as a result.

A routine disease screening recently revealed a virus that naturally occurs in the wild had made its way into the hatchery. We’re told it’s Maine first positive case of infectious pancreatic necrosis virus, or I-P-N-V, since 2004. Officials determined it was best to depopulate the facility rather than release the fish and risk the virus spreading.

Now, the Federation is looking to buy ultraviolet and sand filtration systems to reduce the chance of this happening again.

They estimate it’ll take about $75,000 and hope to have it in place by the end of December ahead of the delivery of next year’s batch of fish.

“As far as what it means for the mission, I think we’re gonna keep doing what we’re doing every year. We do have to make some changes as far as equipment goes. That’s why we need this ultraviolet light system, which is a sterilization system. And, that’s used to sterilize water coming into the facility, which would kill things such as bacteria and viruses like IPNY,” said Mitch Monini, hatchery manager, Downeast Salmon Federation.

“Our philosophy in general is to try to best mimic the natural conditions, but you have to make concessions along the way. And so, when you encounter things like this virus, it makes you think about other measures where you can essentially use a combination of the natural river conditions, but also giving the fish the best chance to survive. And so that’s what we’re doing now,” said Charlie Foster, associate director, Downeast Salmon Federation.

The 155,000 fish were in the parr life stage, meaning they all averaged around three to five inches long.

The hatchery says the salmon were killed humanely, and then buried in a safe place under the guidance of state and federal agencies.

If you’d like to learn more about the Downeast Salmon Federation or donate toward the purchase of the filters, visit mainesalmonrivers.org.

