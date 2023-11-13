Teenager hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Appleton

19-year old Josiah Swartz of Union had to be extricated from the vehicle.
19-year old Josiah Swartz of Union had to be extricated from the vehicle.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Appleton early Sunday morning, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.

Rescue crews were called to Searsmont Road a little after midnight, according to the publication.

When they arrived, the vehicle’s hood was up against a tree.

19-year old Josiah Swartz of Union was extricated from the vehicle. He was flown to a hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, according to Pen Bay Pilot.

