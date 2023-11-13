Teenager hospitalized following single-vehicle crash in Appleton
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
APPLETON, Maine (WABI) - A teenager is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Appleton early Sunday morning, according to the Pen Bay Pilot.
Rescue crews were called to Searsmont Road a little after midnight, according to the publication.
When they arrived, the vehicle’s hood was up against a tree.
19-year old Josiah Swartz of Union was extricated from the vehicle. He was flown to a hospital due to the extent of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, according to Pen Bay Pilot.
