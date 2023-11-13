Ski season in Maine starts this week

MAINE (WMTW) - Get ready to ski. The season officially starts this week, thanks to colder weather and ongoing snowmaking operations in the mountains.

Sunday River opens on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Jordan Bowl for New England Pass, Ikon Pass, and Ticket Pack holders. Daily lift tickets will be accepted beginning Wednesday. There will be no beginner terrain available at the start of the season.

Sugarloaf opens on Friday and the resort has 235 snow guns on-line, making snow on Tote Road, Kings Landing, Upper and Lower Timberline, Bridal Chain, and Candyside.

Saddleback plans to open for the season on Dec. 2 and be open for the weekend before opening for daily operations on Dec. 8. For opening weekend, they will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Ski and Board reports from Maine’s Total Weather will be starting soon, helping you get the latest conditions at your favorite ski and snowboarding areas.

