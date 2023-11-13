“Roofs for Troops” Luncheon is giving back

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - A luncheon was held in Orono to give back to those who’ve served.

The Marino Project, founded by the owners of Home Roofing Solutions, invited veterans who got a roof from the company so they can give back.

All military invited was given a pair of $250 Visa gift cards, one to keep, one to share and someone was lucky enough to be gifted a $10,000 reimbursement.

The Third Annual “Roofs for Troops” Luncheon had more to give back than that.

A service dog in training was gifted.

Gifts ranging from tools to shop vacs were also taken home as well.

”You know, it’s really the best feeling. It is, there’s something that’s just unprecedented, really can’t put into important words. Being able to write somebody a check for up to ten thousand dollars is huge. You know, if that helps them in any way, shape, or form, whether it’s heating oil or something for the house, ten grand is a lot of money.” said Keith Rogers, Metal Foreman at Home Roofing Solutions.

The Marino Project is planning a car show for next year, aiming for it to be the largest in Maine.

Sunday’s gifts were possible through various sponsors including Maine Refined K9 that will continue to train the service dog.

