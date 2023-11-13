Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Rockport took a bike ride over the weekend for Thanksgiving donations.

25 riders met at MaineSport Outfitters and set on a course to help the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry fill their need for 40 turkeys.

Riders made their way to Hannaford where racks of turkeys were ready for purchase.

MaineSport had their van on hand to help carry extra turkeys, and the riders followed the well-marked route to the food pantry where board president Debra Milliken and other volunteers greeted them enthusiastically!

Riders and non-riders contributed 43 turkeys, piles of side dishes, and $150 in cash donations.

