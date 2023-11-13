Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause

Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause
Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Rockport took a bike ride over the weekend for Thanksgiving donations.

25 riders met at MaineSport Outfitters and set on a course to help the Camden Area Christian Food Pantry fill their need for 40 turkeys.

Riders made their way to Hannaford where racks of turkeys were ready for purchase.

MaineSport had their van on hand to help carry extra turkeys, and the riders followed the well-marked route to the food pantry where board president Debra Milliken and other volunteers greeted them enthusiastically!

Riders and non-riders contributed 43 turkeys, piles of side dishes, and $150 in cash donations.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Physician Assistant students gain experience throughout Maine
Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction
Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction
Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete
Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete
Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer
Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer