Reese’s Caramel Big Cups are making a comeback due to popular demand

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”
The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”(The Hershey Company via PR Newswire)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Hershey Company has announced it’s bringing back caramel to its popular Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

The company is introducing Reese’s Caramel Big Cup in regular and king sizes.

Hershey’s discontinued the product in 2006, but a change.org petition that started two years ago urged the company to bring it back.

The candymaker calls Reese’s Caramel Big Cup “perfection perfected.”

They can be found in stores starting Friday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals
Federal authorities announce three arrests after a multiyear investigation of high-end brothels.
2 accused of running high-end brothel network in Massachusetts and Virginia appear in court
Police in Texas say five people, including three children, were shot at a flea market. One of...
Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market
Saddleback Mountain, Maine’s third largest ski resort.
Ski season in Maine starts this week