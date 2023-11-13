One person dead after a house fire in Monroe

monroe fatal fire
monroe fatal fire(Maine Fire Marshal)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a house fire in Monroe Sunday night.

According to the Fire Marshals Office, officials were called to a home on Clements Road shortly after 7:30.

Firefighters found remains inside the house when they arrived, which are believed to belong to 86-year-old Alan Grover, who lived alone at the home.

The deceased was taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination and the fire is still under investigation.

