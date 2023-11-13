One person dead after a house fire in Monroe

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - One person is dead after a house fire in Monroe Sunday night.

According to the Fire Marshals Office, officials were called to a home on Clements Road shortly after 7:30.

Firefighters found remains inside the house when they arrived, which are believed to belong to 86-year-old Alan Grover, who lived alone at the home.

The deceased was taken to the medical examiner’s office for examination and the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.