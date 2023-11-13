Maine’s first Costco opens this week

Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale(Hyun Fumio)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - After months of planning and construction, Maine’s first Costco finally opens this week.

The highly anticipated store at The Downs on Payne Road in Scarborough opens on Friday. The gas station is already open.

Interest from the public appears to be very high and long lines and heavy traffic in the area is expected.

In August 2022, the Scarborough Planning Board approved plans for a 161,100-square-foot store as well as a gas station and nearly 800 parking spaces.

