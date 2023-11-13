Mainers gather to combat hate

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Augusta came together to spread the love.

Mainers gathered for an anti-hate rally in Augusta on Sunday with the theme ‘In Maine, Love is louder.’

The recently-formed, Greater Augusta Unity Committee, says this rally is in response to incidents and messages of hate and antisemitism that the area has experienced over the past few months.

“So community members were kind of reaching out and saying that they wanted to show that this wasn’t what Augusta and Maine is about. But they didn’t really know kind of how to express that or bring that out. So a group of local leaders kind of came together and put this rally together,” said State Representative and Greater Augusta Unity Committee member, Raegan LaRochelle

The rally began with marches from different locations in Augusta, then folks arriving at Mills Park for a gathering.

With speeches from community leaders and local clergy, accompanied by live music, the message was clear.

President of Temple Beth El in Augusta, David Offer said, “Love is longer. It’s not just a theme. It’s actually the reality of, I think how most people feel and live here. We reject the message of hatred, and we do it in a positive way. And I think having a rally like this, we can come together and show that we care is important.”

“Pat Colwell and his band are about as happy as sounded, you can have their part of our rally. And I don’t care what the number is, as long as they make the point that this is who Augusta wants to be. And we don’t want to be consumed by or with hatred,” said Offer.

And they hope the response here will help move the power of love and unity even farther.

Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations performed at the event. Colwell said to the crowd, “We are just we are so proud to be here and so proud to be citizens of the great State of Maine where people care about each other and where love is louder.”

“I think we’ll make the point that the love is louder than Augusta, in Maine, in Hollowell, in the community at large, and that’s that’s a good point to make and I’m glad that we pulled it off,” said Offer.

For more information about the Greater Augusta Committee, you can check-out their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GreaterAugustaUnityCommittee

