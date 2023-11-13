Foxcroft Academy football enters Class D State Championship searching for third-straight title

Ponies face Wells Warriors on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Lewiston High School
By Ben Barr
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - There’s still more state football championships up for grabs this Saturday, including the Foxcroft Academy Ponies trying to complete a three-peat in Class D.

Here’s what the players had to say about the team’s mindset going into the title game against Wells.

“It’s worth the world to us. Ever since we were little kids, we always wanted to (win). You never want to lose. It’s kind of been a dream ever since we were little. We’re going to try to pull it off,” said Jackson Smith, senior wide receiver/defensive back.

“(There’s been) a lot of dedication to this team. We’re a very tight group of kids. What goes in definitely puts out. All the hard work’s paid off so far, so we’re looking for a three-peat, for sure,” said Hunter McSorley, senior guard/defensive end.

The Ponies look to join Oak Hill’s 2013-2015 run as the only two three-peats in the reinstated Class D level.

