Few flakes possible tonight, warmer by the end of the week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge will keep the weather quiet and dry for the rest of the afternoon. However, a shortwave trough will round the top of the ridge tonight. This will allow for a weak disturbance to drop in from the northwest and bring the chance for a few light isolated snow showers tonight. Most of the showers will remain to the southwest of Bangor, while areas to the northeast will stay dry. Locations that see any showers will likely see little to no accumulation as this system is very dry. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20′s north and mid to upper 20′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

As the disturbance slides out into the Gulf of Maine, there may be a few left over clouds and flurries Tuesday morning. Clouds will decrease and showers will dissipate into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Wednesday will be another dry day with high pressure anchored just to our south. High temperatures will reach mostly the lower 40′s across the state with spots hanging around the upper 30′s north. Another disturbance will pass to the north of the state Wednesday night. This disturbance will bring through a cold front and the chance for a few light snow/rain showers, primarily to northern Maine.

Our next system will move in for the weekend. As of right now, it looks like an area of low pressure will pass to our north and drag a cold front across the state. The cold front will bring in some rain showers overnight Friday into Saturday. Cold air will filter in behind the front Saturday afternoon. While this is still far away, some models are hinting at a low pressure system riding northward just after the front passes. Depending on the timing of the cold front and the low moving northward we could see some measurable snow Saturday night or some pretty heavy rain. We’ll continue to update you as better data becomes available.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, few isolated snow showers possible, primarily southwest of Bangor. Lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20′s north and mid to upper 20′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, a few AM flakes drying and clearing into the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40′s. Few light snow/rain showers overnight.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs the lower 40′s north to around 50 Downeast.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, overnight rain showers. Highs reach the upper 40′s north to the mid 50′s Downeast.

