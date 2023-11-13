Few flakes possible tonight, warmer by the end of the week

A ridge will keep the weather quiet and dry for the rest of the afternoon. However, a shortwave trough will round the top of the ridge tonight.
By Michael Fecca
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge will keep the weather quiet and dry for the rest of the afternoon. However, a shortwave trough will round the top of the ridge tonight. This will allow for a weak disturbance to drop in from the northwest and bring the chance for a few light isolated snow showers tonight. Most of the showers will remain to the southwest of Bangor, while areas to the northeast will stay dry. Locations that see any showers will likely see little to no accumulation as this system is very dry. Overnight lows tonight will drop into the upper teens and lower 20′s north and mid to upper 20′s through the Bangor region and Downeast.

As the disturbance slides out into the Gulf of Maine, there may be a few left over clouds and flurries Tuesday morning. Clouds will decrease and showers will dissipate into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Wednesday will be another dry day with high pressure anchored just to our south. High temperatures will reach mostly the lower 40′s across the state with spots hanging around the upper 30′s north. Another disturbance will pass to the north of the state Wednesday night. This disturbance will bring through a cold front and the chance for a few light snow/rain showers, primarily to northern Maine.

Our next system will move in for the weekend. As of right now, it looks like an area of low pressure will pass to our north and drag a cold front across the state. The cold front will bring in some rain showers overnight Friday into Saturday. Cold air will filter in behind the front Saturday afternoon. While this is still far away, some models are hinting at a low pressure system riding northward just after the front passes. Depending on the timing of the cold front and the low moving northward we could see some measurable snow Saturday night or some pretty heavy rain. We’ll continue to update you as better data becomes available.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloud cover, few isolated snow showers possible, primarily southwest of Bangor. Lows drop into the upper teens and lower 20′s north and mid to upper 20′s Downeast.

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds, a few AM flakes drying and clearing into the afternoon. Highs reach the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40′s. Few light snow/rain showers overnight.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs the lower 40′s north to around 50 Downeast.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, overnight rain showers. Highs reach the upper 40′s north to the mid 50′s Downeast.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

WABI AM Weather 11/13/23
NEW Logo First Alert Slate BLUE
Chilly Start To The Week, Warmer Temps Late Week
NEW Logo First Alert Slate BLUE
Trending Warmer By The End Of The Work Week
NEW Logo First Alert Slate BLUE
Cool and dry weekend, quiet weather next week