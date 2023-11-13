Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete

Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete
Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete(WABI)
By Kaddie Sharpe
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - County Road in Milford is back open after emergency crews responded to an oil spill this morning.

They say the oil has been cleaned up, too.

Officials say a container of discarded motor oil was on the back of a truck.

It tipped over when the truck rounded a corner.

We have reached out to Maine Department of Environmental Protection for more information.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Physician Assistant students gain experience throughout Maine
Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction
Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction
Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause
Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause
Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer
Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer