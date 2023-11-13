Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - County Road in Milford is back open after emergency crews responded to an oil spill this morning.

They say the oil has been cleaned up, too.

Officials say a container of discarded motor oil was on the back of a truck.

It tipped over when the truck rounded a corner.

We have reached out to Maine Department of Environmental Protection for more information.

