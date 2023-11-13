Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - County Road in Milford is back open after emergency crews responded to an oil spill this morning.
They say the oil has been cleaned up, too.
Officials say a container of discarded motor oil was on the back of a truck.
It tipped over when the truck rounded a corner.
We have reached out to Maine Department of Environmental Protection for more information.
