Chilly Start To The Week, Warmer Temps Late Week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure building into the area today will bring us a dry and chilly day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies especially for areas south of Greenville and Millinocket. There are some clouds across northern locales this morning and those should thin a bit today with more of a partly sunny sky expected across the north. Temperatures will climb to the mid-30s to near 40° from north to south across the state this afternoon. Clouds will increase tonight as a weak disturbance approaches. The disturbance will cross through the state during the overnight bringing us a chance for a few isolated snow showers with the best chance being for areas south and west of Bangor. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s to near 30°.

The disturbance will exit the area early Tuesday. We’ll start with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a few isolated snow showers. Morning clouds will give way to brightening skies as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain on the chilly side with highs in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will build in and give us a nice day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs on Wednesday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s. High pressure will remain in control for Thursday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday and some warmer temperatures too with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. A cold front will approach the area Friday. Morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds Friday with a chance of rain showers Friday afternoon. Friday’s highs will be in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs between 35°-40°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Isolated snow showers possible. Lows between 20°-30°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Isolated snow showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Highs between 35°-42°. North wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon rain showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s.

