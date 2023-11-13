Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Mason’s Brewing Company in Brewer invites you to raise a glass in honor of a local favorite.

Mason’s will have a tap takeover starting this Wednesday.

The brewery will feature the remaining barrels of beer from Friars’ Brewhouse Tap Room in Bucksport which closed following the death of Bother Donald Paul Martel.

Brother Don shared his passion for food and brewing beer with friends, family, and customers for years.

He was also a friend to Mason’s Brewing.

Folks there say this is their way to bid farewell to an old friend.

Mason’s Brewing Company Owner, Chris Morley said, ”I think it’s a great opportunity for the community to come into one place and all sit around and talk about Brother Don and have it be a communal experience. For me personally, it’s closure. It’s humbling to me where Brother Don blessed our place when we first opened, that we’re able to serve his beer at the end. It gives me some sense of closure. It’s a shame, it’s too bad, but I think this is what I can think of the most fitting way to give him a proper send off amongst the beer community.”

For more information, you can check out the Mason’s Brewing Company Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/masonsbrewing/

