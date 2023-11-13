Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man serving 18 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s estranged husband is back in court.

Antoinne Bethea is challenging his manslaughter conviction for the shooting death of Terrance Durel in Bangor in 2017.

The state says Bethea killed Durel during a fight in the driveway of the apartment building where Bethea lived.

But Bethea, who took the stand during his trial, says it was in self-defense.

Now, his attorney says there was evidence that should have been included at trial.

The evidence came from Bethea’s girlfriend who was the victim’s estranged wife.

She testified about a conversation with a third party who said Durel was at his home the morning of the shooting looking for a gun.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber argued the evidence is hearsay and the witness is unsure about when the conversation took place.

The judge will make a ruling on the case at a later time.

