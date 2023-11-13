Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction

Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction
Bangor man serving 18 years in prison for manslaughter challenging his conviction(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A man serving 18 years in prison for the death of his girlfriend’s estranged husband is back in court.

Antoinne Bethea is challenging his manslaughter conviction for the shooting death of Terrance Durel in Bangor in 2017.

The state says Bethea killed Durel during a fight in the driveway of the apartment building where Bethea lived.

But Bethea, who took the stand during his trial, says it was in self-defense.

Now, his attorney says there was evidence that should have been included at trial.

The evidence came from Bethea’s girlfriend who was the victim’s estranged wife.

She testified about a conversation with a third party who said Durel was at his home the morning of the shooting looking for a gun.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber argued the evidence is hearsay and the witness is unsure about when the conversation took place.

The judge will make a ruling on the case at a later time.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Lewiston Victims
The latest: Maine mass shooting suspect is dead

Latest News

Physician Assistant students gain experience throughout Maine
Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete
Clean-up for oil spill in Old Town is complete
Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause
Riding bikes in Rockport for a cause
Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer
Brewer Brewery will host Tap Takeover to honor Friars’ Brewer