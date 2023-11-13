Bangor City council elects Cara Pelletier as new chair

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor City Council held a swearing in ceremony in the city council chambers.

Before election day, three seats were up for grabs on the council while members had to tackle difficult discussions about homelessness, substance abuse and more in the city.

Community members welcomed two new council members, Carolyn Fish and Susan Deane.

Bangor voters also gave Joseph Leonard another three-year-term on the city council.

The vote on the Bangor Council Chair also known as the ceremonial mayor of Bangor was voted on unanimously during the ceremony and a familiar face to the council was elected.

“I feel hopeful, I do,” said Cara Pelletier, the new Bangor city council chair.

“I had the chance to connect with both of our new councilors elect and hear about their passion and their stories and why they’re here and I think they’re going to bring amazing fresh energy to the work that we’re doing this year.”

The Bangor native said she’s looking forward to creating more solutions with her council members on major issues for Bangor such as homelessness and substance abuse.

“I love Bangor, I grew up here, I went to college out of state, I moved around but I’ve been back for about 12 or 13 years but this is home and I believe that when you love a place you have a responsibility to try to make it better.”

Pelletier went on to say that she wants the people of Bangor to know that the council understands the amount of work ahead for them, especially when it comes to distributing ARPA funds.

However, she also stated that her and the council hear the people of Bangor.

She looks forward to tackling more issues and continuing good work amongst the council.

