$3,000 rewards for information leading to arrest for two illegally killed moose

Nov. 12, 2023
Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is looking for information regarding two illegally killed moose in Washington and Aroostook Counties.

These killings are believed to be unrelated.

The first moose was found to have died after being shot in Baileyville, approximately 70 yards from Grand Falls Road.

It was determined that this moose died late Friday morning after being left to waste.

The other moose was found in Township 9 Range 5 along County Road 15, a short logging road off of Route 11 in Aroostook County.

It was determined that this moose was shot on Wednesday night and also left to waste.

Operation Game Thief is offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to arrest for those responsible for either of the two killings.

