Saturday Postseason Sports Recap

High school state championship soccer, New England cross country championships, college tournaments
By Ben Barr and Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It was a packed Saturday in sports. Take a look:

Boys Soccer State Championships

8 Player: Carrabec 1, Schenck 0

Class A: Lewiston 3, Deering 2 OT

Class B: Yarmouth 7, John Bapst 0

Class C: Mt. Abram 1, George Stevens Academy 0

Class D: Monmouth Academy 5, Easton 3

Girls Soccer State Championships

8 Player: Madison 3, Penquis Valley 1

Class A: Scarborough 2, Bangor 0

Class B: Yarmouth 2, Ellsworth 0

Class C: Waynflete 1, Fort Kent 0

Class D: Penobscot Valley 1, St. Dominic 0

New England Cross Country Championships at Belfast’s Troy Howard Middle School

Orono’s Ruth White wins her third-straight title at 17:12.25. Houlton’s Teanne Ewings finished second at 17:39.00. Vermont’s Champlain Valley Union won as a team.

Steven Hergenrother out of Ridgefield, Conn. won the boys race at 15:21.87. Noble’s Maddox Jordan was the top Mainer, finishing sixth with a personal best of 15:42.08. Ridgefield won as a team also.

NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament First Round

Harvard 3, Maine 0

NAC Volleyball Championship

Eastern Nazarene 3, Husson 2 (15-13 Fifth Set)

