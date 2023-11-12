Patriots lose third straight game following 10-6 loss to Colts

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes under pressure in the second half of an...
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes under pressure in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)(Martin Meissner | AP)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FRANKFURT, Germany (WABI) - The New England Patriots have fallen to 2-8 following their matchup with the Colts on Sunday.

The Patriots struck first off a 37-yard field goal from Chad Ryland.

Indianapolis answered with a 1-yard touchdown run from Jonathan Taylor.

In the fourth quarter New England brought the game within a point thanks to a 24-yard field goal from Ryland.

The Colts extended their lead to 10-6 after Matt Gay successfully made a 51-yard field goal.

In the redzone with time winding down in the fourth Mac Jones threw an interception to Julian Blackmon.

Bailey Zappe came in at quarterback for one last drive that ended in an interception.

The loss is the third straight for New England.

The Patriots are off next week and will return to action against the Giants on November 26th.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

