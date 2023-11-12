Orono’s Pierce Walston reacts to school’s first football state championship in decades

Orono's Pierce Walston looks to the crowd as the team celebrates it's championship victory.
Orono's Pierce Walston looks to the crowd as the team celebrates it's championship victory.(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Orono Red Riots are state champions in football once again.

On Saturday Orono defeated Old Orchard Beach 46-18 in the 8-Man Small School State Championship game.

Orono’s Pierce Walston scored multiple touchdowns in the game and caught an interception.

“It feels amazing. You know, we set a goal at the beginning of the season and the goal was to get back to this game and to win this game. And everybody showed that they wanted that all season all practices, all games, everything, and even the guys on the sidelines were there for us,” said Walston.

Orono wasn’t short on motivation heading into the title game.

“Everybody knows what it’s like to lose the state championship game after last year, at least most of the older guys. So I mean, we really use that as motivation. We use the couple articles that we saw that had us not on top as motivation,” Walston added.

The victory capped off a perfect season as Orono defeated the team who beat them in last year’s state championship.

