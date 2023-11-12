One woman is dead following a crash Scarborough

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are investigating the crash.
Nov. 12, 2023
SCARBOROUGH, Maine (WMTW) - A woman died in a car crash in Scarborough on Saturday. According to police, the driver lost control and ran into a utility pole off of Payne Road. No one else was in the car at the time of the crash.

Witnesses say the driver hit a car traveling southbound on I-95 before taking exit 42 and speeding onto Payne Road, hitting a guardrail numerous times.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police are investigating the crash.

The woman’s name has not been released.

