MDI’s Spencer Laurendeau reacts to school’s first ever football state championship victory

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - For the first time in school history the MDI Trojans football team has lifted a gold ball.

MDI defeated Greely 28-0 on Saturday in the 8-Man Large School State Championship.

MDI’s quarterback Spencer Laurendeau stated that the victory not only meant a great deal to the players and coaches but the entire community as well.

“Incredible. Coach Shields has been doing this for a while. And he we know we haven’t got one, this community hasn’t got one. And just bringing it back to the community that has really been looking for one for a while, means so much to me and all my teammates and my coaches,” Laurendeau said.

That victory was fueled by a roaring Trojan crowd.

“It’s crazy. I mean, at home our home games are insane to I don’t think we lost one at home this year. And mostly it’s because we feed off their energy. And we know that and seeing all of that the community come out and just cheer for us, helps us a lot,” Laurendeau added.

MDI is now the fourth ever team to win the 8-Man Large School State Championship.

