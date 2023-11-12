Maine Women’s Basketball victorious in home opener

Anne Simon after scoring a 3-point shot
Anne Simon after scoring a 3-point shot
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday Maine Women’s Basketball took on the University of Massachusetts for their home opener.

Maine came out big in the first quarter leading 23-9.

That effort was complimented by a 19-point second quarter and 20-point fourth quarter.

Maine’s scoring efforts were led by Anne Simon who scored 27 points, recovered 9 rebounds and provided 5 assists.

“It’s good. It’s nice to have the first game at home and get the win. I think it’s good for us and hopefully makes people want to come more on Tuesday. We have a big game ahead and definitely exciting,” Simon said after the game.

Maine is back at home Tuesday night to take on the University of Rhode Island. Tipoff is slated for 6:00 PM.

