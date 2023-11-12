Lewiston Strong softball tournament raises money for shooting victims

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) - The Lewiston-Auburn community came together to support victims of the Lewiston mass shooting by holding a benefit softball tournament on Saturday.

Lewiston Strong Memorial Softball Tournament featured 25 teams spread out between Randall Road Ball Fields in Lewiston and Pettingill Park Baseball Fields in Auburn.

Two of the victims, Joe Walker and Ron Morin, were beloved members of the Lewiston-Auburn softball community. Walker was an umpire with the Maine Amateur Softball Association and Morin was a player.

“We are a tight knit group,” said USA Softball of Maine State Commissioner Tony Gowell. “Joe and Ron were family. This is our way of remembering the amazing men we knew while honoring the many lives lost.”

All of the money raised will go to the victims and their families.

“Our community faced an unthinkable tragedy,” said tournament board member Derek Haskell. “It’s a hard thing to wrap your head around. Yet, we have seen an outpouring of support from people near and far. That’s the magic of Lewiston. Despite all of the hurt, people are raising their hands and asking what they can do.”

