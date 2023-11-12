Dry with sunshine today, trending warmer by the end of the work week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will dominate the second half of the weekend and much of the work week. Today will be another nice day with with cool temperatures. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Winds will be more calm, blowing out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Tonight will once again be quiet with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Quiet weather is expected all through the work week. The only possibility of any precipitation will be Monday night as a weak disturbance drops in form the north. We’ll see plenty of sunshine during the day but clouds will increase a head of the low Monday evening. Highs on Monday will still be below average for this time of year, only reaching the mid to upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. This disturbance is quick moving and weak, but, it will bring the chance for a few isolated light snow showers, primarily southwest of Bangor, overnight. Some spots may get a dusting, if any accumulation at all. Some left over showers may linger into Tuesday morning along with some cloud cover before drying and clearing out Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will be similar to Monday, reaching the upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. The weather will be tame for the rest of the work week as high pressure sits over the region. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 50′s by the end of the week.

Or next system will move in for the weekend. As of right now, it looks like an area of low pressure will pass to our north and drag a cold front across the state. The cold front will bring in some rain showers Friday into Saturday morning. Cold air will filter in behind the front Saturday afternoon. While this is still far away, some models are hinting at a low pressure system riding northward just after the front passes. Depending on the timing of the cold front and the low moving northward we could see some measurable snow Saturday night.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows drop into low to mid 20′s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s Downeast. Isolated snow showers overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs reach the low to mid 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

