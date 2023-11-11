Police have detained seven minors and located a stolen vehicle in a Portland carjacking case

Portland Carjacking Scene
Portland Carjacking Scene(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a stolen vehicle and apprehended seven minors in a Portland carjacking investigation.

The search started after a 75-year-old driver was held at gunpoint at North Gate Shopping Center on Thursday evening.

The victim told authorities he was waiting in a fire lane for his wife to return from an errand when a man got into his vehicle.

The man allegedly sat in the passenger seat of the victim’s car and pointed a gun at him. The victim told authorities he got out of his car quickly, and the suspect drove away.

On Friday night, officials located the car at the Auburn Shopping Plaza. Seven minors were detained, and several were issued summons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Authorities expect other charges to follow.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Head-On Crash in West Paris
Head-on crash in West Paris sends two drivers to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Belfast vet day parade
Belfast Veterans Day parade hosted by local VFW
Mary Florence Wilson of Bangor
Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday
Greater Bangor Area hosts annual parade in honor of Veteran’s Day