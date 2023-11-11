Police have detained seven minors and located a stolen vehicle in a Portland carjacking case

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police located a stolen vehicle and apprehended seven minors in a Portland carjacking investigation.

The search started after a 75-year-old driver was held at gunpoint at North Gate Shopping Center on Thursday evening.

The victim told authorities he was waiting in a fire lane for his wife to return from an errand when a man got into his vehicle.

The man allegedly sat in the passenger seat of the victim’s car and pointed a gun at him. The victim told authorities he got out of his car quickly, and the suspect drove away.

On Friday night, officials located the car at the Auburn Shopping Plaza. Seven minors were detained, and several were issued summons for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Authorities expect other charges to follow.

