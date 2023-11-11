Head-on crash in West Paris sends two drivers to the hospital with life-threatening injuries

WEST PARIS, Maine (WMTW) - Two drivers were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a head-on collision in West Paris on Saturday morning.

Three Oxford County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene near 52 Bethel Road at 7:28 on Saturday.

Officials say that 43-year-old Eric Cole, from Norway, crossed the centerline and struck 52-year-old Heidi Kokkola, of Bryant Pond.

The road, Route 26, was shut down while authorities reconstructed the crash.

