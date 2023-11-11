Greater Bangor Area hosts annual parade in honor of Veteran’s Day

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor and Brewer streets were filled with marching veterans this Saturday.

The Bangor Area High School JROTC hosted the annual Veteran’s Day Parade to honor all those who have served.

Veterans lined up with walking sticks and waved to the community that came out to support them.

Once the parade reached the reviewing stand there was a respectful ceremony that took place.

“I think it’s really important as a community, it shows how united we are. And everyone, not even just Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, all of our JROTC’s come together to host this, and it just shows how dedicated we are to support our veterans and honor them,” said Gabby Raymond, Cadet Captain, Bangor Area JROTC.

“We love to see the community come together as a battalion and honor these veterans because it’s very important to us as a battalion as a whole in order to honor these men who made this sacrifice to protect our freedoms as a country,” stated Jacob Biberstein, Cadet Captain, Bangor Area JROTC.

There were antique vehicles, firetrucks, veteran home residents, and many others involved in the parade.

The marching was coordinated through the Cole Transportation Museum.

