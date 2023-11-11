Greater Bangor Area hosts annual parade in honor of Veteran’s Day

(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor and Brewer streets were filled with marching veterans this Saturday.

The Bangor Area High School JROTC hosted the annual Veteran’s Day Parade to honor all those who have served.

Veterans lined up with walking sticks and waved to the community that came out to support them.

Once the parade reached the reviewing stand there was a respectful ceremony that took place.

“I think it’s really important as a community, it shows how united we are. And everyone, not even just Bangor, Brewer, Old Town, all of our JROTC’s come together to host this, and it just shows how dedicated we are to support our veterans and honor them,” said Gabby Raymond, Cadet Captain, Bangor Area JROTC.

“We love to see the community come together as a battalion and honor these veterans because it’s very important to us as a battalion as a whole in order to honor these men who made this sacrifice to protect our freedoms as a country,” stated Jacob Biberstein, Cadet Captain, Bangor Area JROTC.

There were antique vehicles, firetrucks, veteran home residents, and many others involved in the parade.

The marching was coordinated through the Cole Transportation Museum.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

High pressure will build in through the weekend providing us with drier and cooler weather
Cool and dry weekend, quiet weather next week
Daniel Farrow, Maine Woods Townhouses
Bangor veteran receives keys to new home ahead of Veterans Day
Wes Smith goes for a run in the Bangor City Forest
Searsport veteran off and running on his journey to health
Police: 75-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Portland