Cool and dry weekend, quiet weather next week

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build in through the weekend providing us with drier and cooler weather. Today, expect mostly cloudy skies north with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies further south through Bangor and the coast. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will stay on the cooler side only reaching the mid to upper 30′s across northern Maine and the lower 40′s Downeast. The combination of cooler temperatures and breezy winds will make it feel, at or below, freezing at times. Bundle up if your headed to any outdoor events today. Expect quiet weather to continue for tonight with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies, perfect to view the northern lights! Best time to view them will be after sundown to around midnight, looking north. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20′s with some spots hovering right around 30 along the coast.

High pressure will dominate the second half of the weekend and much of the work week. Sunday will be another nice day with with cool temperatures. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Winds will be more calm, blowing out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Sunday night will once again be quiet with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies.

Quiet weather is expected all through the work week. The only possibility of any precipitation will be Monday night as a weak disturbance drops in form the north. This disturbance is quick moving and weak, but, it will bring the chance for a few isolated to scattered snow/ rain showers overnight. Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week. We’ll start off in the lower 40′s Monday and warm into the low to mid 50′s by the end of the week. Our next best chance of seeing precipitation won’t be until next weekend. As of right now its just looks rainy.

VETERANS DAY: Mostly cloudy north, partly cloudy to mostly sunny south. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north and lower 40′s Downeast. Winds NW gusting up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Overnight lows will drop into the mid to upper 20′s with some spots hovering right around 30 along the coast.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the mid to upper 30′s north to around 40 Downeast. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 30′s north to the low to mid 40′s Downeast. Isolated rain and snow showers overnight.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, highs reach the low to mid 40′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 40′s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40′s to low 50′s.

