Belfast Veterans Day parade hosted by local VFW

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast celebrated Veterans Day with a parade and short service Saturday.

The parade was hosted by the Belfast chapter of VFW, or Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Beforehand, VFW awarded almost $2,500 to the Middle and High school winners of the Voice of Democracy Patriots Pen Essay Contest.

To the tunes of the Belfast Area High School band, flags, a ship model, and vets paraded down Waldo Avenue to Main Street.

At the Waterfront, speakers from VFW, American Legion, and government spoke of the importance of Veterans Day.

”Today is just a reminder about those of us who have raised our right hand and we’re serving or served our country, so we appreciate this. We appreciate the turnout, we absolutely love that as many people show us today,” says VFW Belfast Commander Jim Roberts about the parade’s importance and turnout.

Danielle Hicock is a senior at Belfast Area High School who won first place for her Voice of Democracy essay. The prompt was “What are the greatest attributes about American democracy?” In her essay, she mentioned the diversity our country holds and the rights citizens have to fair elections and being able to voice opinions about the government.

“I think it’s important for us to support our veterans, first of all. Just writing an essay, whether you think it’s good or bad, is really beneficial to the VFW and veterans in the area,” says Hicock. “It’s important for students to be aware of our political environment, and what our government looks like. I mean, I’m going to be able to vote next year, so I think that it’s important for us to know what we’re getting into when we go into the real world and when it’s time for us to vote.”

Commander Roberts says the best way to commemorate Veterans Day is to talk with a veteran and learn their story.

