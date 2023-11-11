Bangor woman celebrates 100th birthday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One Bangor resident had a celebration worth a century.

Mary Florence Wilson celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday.

While Wilson was born in Canada, she grew up in Brownville Junction here in Maine.

She attended the Sisters Hospital School of Nursing in Waterville before working as a nurse. She’s now been living in Bangor for around 20 years.

Family and friends joined Mary Florence in celebrating her birthday Saturday at Seasons.

We asked her how it feels to turn 100, to which she replied, “It doesn’t feel any different than 99!”

When it comes to be surrounded by all of her loved ones, Wilson says “It’s good to come back and see people that you’ve known for years.”

