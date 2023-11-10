Variably Cloudy, Breezy & Seasonable Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Drier and seasonable weather returns for our Friday. Lingering moisture will lead to partly to mostly cloudy skies across the state with the bulk of the clouds over the northern half of the state and more breaks of sunshine as you head southward towards the coast. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid-40s for most spots. The pressure gradient will tighten a bit today, resulting in a gusty westerly wind up to 25 MPH. A weak cold front will push through the state tonight. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy for the overnight with lows in the mid-20 to low 30s.

High pressure will build in and bring us a brighter day Saturday with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Winds will shift out of the northwest for Saturday, ushering some colder air into the region. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 30s to low 40s for highs. Northwest winds will be gusty with gusts to 25 MPH possible so wind chills in the 20s and 30s will be possible throughout the day. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the 30s to near 40°. The wind will be lighter on Sunday so overall temperatures will feel a bit better.

High pressure will slide to our east on Monday as our next disturbance approaches. We’ll start the day with mostly sunny skies followed by increasing clouds during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s to low 40s Monday afternoon. A disturbance is forecast to move through the state Monday night into Tuesday morning giving us a chance for some snow showers or mixed rain/snow showers. As the disturbance exits the area Tuesday morning, skies will brighten as we head into the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs between 38°-48°. West wind 5-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows between 25°-33°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs between 33°-42° Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s to around 40°.

Monday: Mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. Snow showers or mixed rain/snow showers possible at night. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: Morning rain/snow showers possible then partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.