Ticonic bridge closes for construction starting this weekend

Ticonic Bridge
Ticonic Bridge(Kodichi Lawrence)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - This Sunday through Thursday, the Ticonic bridge will be closed for construction work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The construction taking place requires access to the entire bridge.

During this time, all vehicles and pedestrians will be required to follow the posted detour route.

Message boards will be used to warn drivers.

