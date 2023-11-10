Robert Card threatened NH bakery store employees 6 days prior to Lewiston shooting, chief says

(WMTW) - Less than a week before the mass shooting that killed 18 people and wounded 13 others at two Maine businesses, the gunman reportedly made a threat to “snap” on employees at a store, according to Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne.

Robert Card, the suspected gunman who was found dead two days after the mass shootings on Oct. 25, worked for a company that delivered bread to the Country Kitchen Bakery Outlet in Hudson, the chief said.

During a delivery on Oct. 19, employees said Card made a threat during a verbal altercation. According to Dionne, the employees only reported the incident to police after Card was identified in connection to the mass shooting investigation.

According to Dionne, employees told police that Card said, “Maybe you will be the ones I snap on.”

They also reported that Card said, “I’m not gay or a pedophile, but just show me where the bread goes.”

Card’s next delivery, on Oct. 24, was completed without further incident, employees told police.

Dionne said his department notified state authorities immediately after receiving the store employees’ report.

Card, who was found dead two days after his rampage, had been well-known to law enforcement for months.

Authorities said this week that Card’s family had brought their concerns about his deteriorating mental health to the local sheriff five months before the deadly rampage. He had also undergone a mental health evaluation after he began behaving erratically at a training facility last summer.

