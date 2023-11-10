Portland Health and Human Services director resigns

Dow will remain in her current role until the first of December.
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Portland’s director of Heath and Human Services, Kristen Dow, is resigning from her position.

City spokesperson Jessica Grondin confirms to Maine’s Total Coverage that Dow submitted her resignation on October 30 and has been offered a position with a national law firm working with states across the country on health and human services policies and issues.

Dow has been a key figure for and face of the city as it worked to address homeless encampments and issues related to homelessness as well as the influx of asylum seekers.

Dow has held the position of city DHHS Director since 2019 but has worked for the city for almost 18 years.

“I will be forever grateful for my almost 18 years with the city of Portland,” Dow said in a statement. “All that we have accomplished together in Health & Human Services over the years is a source of immense personal and professional pride. Working alongside those in the Health and Human Services department, and all that I have learned from them, is something that I look forward to bringing with me on a national level, and I am excited for this next chapter in my career.”

She will remain in her current role until the first of December.

