Police: 75-year-old man carjacked at gunpoint in Portland

By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Police are searching for a carjacker after a 75-year-old man had his car stolen at gunpoint in Portland.

Authorities were called to 91 Auburn Street for a carjacking around 4:53 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim told authorities he was waiting in a fire lane for his wife to return from an errand when a man got into his vehicle.

The man allegedly sat in the passenger seat of the victim’s car and pointed a gun at him. The victim told authorities he got out of his car quickly, and the suspect drove away.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, as well as the stolen 2016 Toyota Highlander with Maine tag 5944ND.

Anyone with information is asked to call Portland Police at 207-874-8575.

