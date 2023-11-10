Morgan Hill Event Center hosts clothing sale this weekend

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - If you’re on the hunt for a good bargain head to Hermon.

Morgan Hill Event Center is hosting another clothing sale.

All brand name items are $5 or less, and have brand new tags.

Items will be restocked daily.

They have men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing.

There are also hundreds of pairs of women’s shoes for sale as well as toys and accessories.

”People really seem to love it. They come in and they can’t believe they’re getting what they’re getting for the price they’re paying. It really has been a nice way to bring the community together and use our space for something like that,” said Jill Conley, co-owner of Morgan Hill Event Center

The sale continues Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Credit cards are accepted.

