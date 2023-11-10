Missing Wisconsin teenager may be in Maine, police say

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Multiple police departments in Maine say they have been told that a missing teenager from Wisconsin may be in or headed to the state.

On Tuesday, the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department in Kenosha, Wisconsin, said they were looking for Anna Marie Estes, 15, of Wheatland, Wisconsin.

She was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 4.

She is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown/blue hair.

Police in Maine said Thursday that the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department had received information that Estes may be headed to an unknown town in Maine and is likely traveling by car with an unknown man.

Anyone with information should call their local police or the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5144.

