Mill workers are first in Maine to get unemployment benefits while on strike

Woodland Pulp on Strike
Woodland Pulp on Strike(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - About 80 people who work at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville have been on strike since October 14 and are now, thanks to a state law change, the first striking workers in Maine to be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Machinists Union members, along with Millwrights, oilers and steam and water plant operators from SEIU Local 330-3 and Millwrights Local 1121 are striking at the northern Maine wood pulp facility.

“Paying unemployment benefits to strikers helps to level the playing field between workers and employers. They are standing up for themselves and the entire community that relies on the stability provided by strong union jobs at Woodland Pulp,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan.

The striking workers say the contract offer from the company threatens job security by introducing a new job classification aimed at replacing millwrights, pipefitters, machinists and auto mechanic positions.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Active situation in Lewiston being investigated by troopers, local police
Bangor Walmart Fire
Smyrna man charged with arson in Bangor Walmart fire
breaking
Lewiston shooting suspect not found in Bowdoin residence, officials say
Jerry Thibodeau, 36, was arrested in Lewiston on Saturday night for murder after a five-hour...
Murder suspect arrested following five-hour standoff in Lewiston
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

The event will take place on Saturday, December 9 at the Cross Insurance Center.
Bangor Professional Firefighters to host 4th Annual Jingle Bell Ball fundraiser
Dow will remain in her current role until the first of December.
Portland Health and Human Services director resigns
Anyone with information should call their local police or the Kenosha County Sheriff’s...
Missing Wisconsin teenager may be in Maine, police say
Maine State House
File-transfer software data breach affected 1.3M individuals, says Maine officials