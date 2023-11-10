Mill workers are first in Maine to get unemployment benefits while on strike

BAILEYVILLE, Maine (WMTW) - About 80 people who work at Woodland Pulp in Baileyville have been on strike since October 14 and are now, thanks to a state law change, the first striking workers in Maine to be eligible for unemployment benefits.

Machinists Union members, along with Millwrights, oilers and steam and water plant operators from SEIU Local 330-3 and Millwrights Local 1121 are striking at the northern Maine wood pulp facility.

“Paying unemployment benefits to strikers helps to level the playing field between workers and employers. They are standing up for themselves and the entire community that relies on the stability provided by strong union jobs at Woodland Pulp,” said IAM Eastern Territory General Vice President David Sullivan.

The striking workers say the contract offer from the company threatens job security by introducing a new job classification aimed at replacing millwrights, pipefitters, machinists and auto mechanic positions.

