Maine Maritime Academy men’s wrestling reacts to move from club to NCAA Division III next season

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - Maine Maritime Academy men’s wrestling is moving from the club ranks to NCAA Division III next season.

Mariner Athletics (WABI)

MMA’s conference will be the New England Wrestling Association.

“Well obviously, it’s prestigious. Everybody wants to be NCAA with national champions and qualifiers and get our teams on the banner out there like a lot of the other teams here at MMA. We’ve got a good little group of leaders. Obviously, with another recruiting class and everything, I think we can surprise a lot of people,” said Lance Moore, head men’s wrestling coach.

The Mariners opened the season with two dual wins over Maine and New Hampshire on Saturday.

They’re back in action next Sunday at the David Butler Holiday Brawl at UNH.

