Maine ferry named after Penobscot veteran credited with saving lives on D-Day

Charles Norma Shay vessel
Charles Norma Shay vessel(Maine State Ferry Service)
By WMTW
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A new Maine State Ferry Service vessel will bear the name of a veteran and member of the Penobscot Nation.

Charles Norman Shay
Charles Norman Shay(Maine State Ferry Service)

The Charles Norman Shay will be the first Maine State Ferry Service vessel to be named after a Native American.

Shay, who was living on Indian Island, was only 19 years old when he was drafted to serve in World War II.

He served as a combat medic during D-Day and is believed to be the last living Native American who stormed the beaches of Normandy.

For his efforts during D-Day, he was given a Silver Star and the French Legion of Honor. Following World War II, Shay served in Korea.

The 99-year-old is now living in France and will turn 100 this June.

The residents of Matinicus, whom the vessel will provide service for, recommended it be named after Shay to recognize the Penobscots, who held a presence on the island centuries before the arrival of European Settlers.

The vessel will be able to carry 149 passengers and seven cars. It is expected to arrive in Rockland in the first half of 2024.

