Maine company adds lobster-based lip balm to product lineup

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Earlier this year, we introduced you to a South Portland couple who launched a new skincare product with lobster as the main ingredient.

A protein from the lobster that allows it to heal wounds and regenerate claws is the foundation for Marin Skincare’s hydration cream.

Now, Marin is adding a lobster lip balm to its product lineup, made with that same protein.

The company says the lip balm will come in two varieties: unscented and blueberry French toast. They cost $19.99.

Marin Skincare products are available at L.L. Bean.

Patrick Breeding and his partner Amber Boutiette operate Marin Skincare from their home in South Portland. The actual tubes of lotion are processed outside of Maine, but everything else from the processing of the lobster, research and packaging happens in South Portland.

