Local thrift store host monthly $1 sale

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Seasons are changing and who doesn’t love finding clothes for a good price?

Well one thrift store in Holden has an unbelievable sale going on from Nov. 10-11 with a price tag that you don’t see often nowadays.

Win Win in Holden is hosting their Dollar Sale.

All adult clothes are $1 and children’s clothes are 50 cents.

The best part about this sale is proceeds will go to 30 plus charities in the community.

Which the customers get to choose.

The store manager and sales associate said it’s a great way to keep clothes flowing through the community and it aligns with their mission.

“It helps us get through the clothes faster,” said Brandi Wheeler.

“Honestly our customers love our charity list, they love picking them out and they just feel so good when they come here and they’re able to help to a good cause.”

The store is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sale continues through Nov. 11 and the best part is, locals can look forward to it again next month.

For more information you can follow their Facebook page.

